NEW GOVERNMENT RULES ARE A THREAT TO SMALL BUSINESSES – CHEF

Small businesses need to be allowed to operate, otherwise they will go under.

That’s the view of chef Paul Hynes who runs the very popular La Cote Restaurant on the Quay in Wexford Town.

He was commenting on the controversial new rules asking restaurants to keep a record of what food customers have ordered.

The measure requires businesses to keep a record of people’s substantial meals for 28 days.

Mr Hynes disagrees with the new rule and says the government’s focus should be on reopening sectors that are closed.

