NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM WHEN IT COMES TO THE FUTURE – SHEEHAN

One Wexford councillor is reminding us this afternoon that there are always opportunities if you keep your eyes open.

That’s the message from New Ross representative Michael Sheehan who says it’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to modern life.

The Covid crisis has meant that a number of industries have been hit hard by lockdown restrictions and job losses but other businesses are thriving as a result.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, the Fianna Fail former chair of the council says when one door closes, another opens:

