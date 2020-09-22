Plans For A New State Of The Art Education Campus For Wexford

A new state of the art education campus for Wexford is a step closer.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Educate Together and the Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board.

A 16 acre site for the 1,000 pupil education facility has been purchased between Whitford and Clonard on the outskirts of Wexford Town.

The Campus will incorporate capacity for 1,000 students from Selskar College as well as an eight classroom facility for Educate Together.

It will also include special education teaching facilities for primary level.

