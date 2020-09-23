POST OFFICES ARE AT RISK ONCE AGAIN AS COVID CAUSE 25% REDUCTION IN TRANSACTIONS

The government needs to do more to save post offices from closure as the Covid crisis continues.

That’s according to the Irish Postmasters Union who say transactions are down 25% on last year’s figures and the pandemic is challenging the network.

The Post Office was regarded as a vital service by the government at the start of the lockdown period but the collective say the decision to make social welfare payments bi weekly has had a huge impact on local economies.

The network was already under strain before the pandemic with offices closed in Duncannon, Foulksmills and others last year.

President of the union and postmaster in Tramore Sean Martin says more closures are on the way if something doesn’t change:

