A man and his young son were rescued off the shore at Cahore yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised by the child’s mother after the two began drifting on a beach inflatable.

Luckly the man managed to tie the inflatable onto a buoy while they waited for help.

Gerry O Loughlin is secretary of Cahore Inshore Rescue.

He says both were okay and neither reported serious injuries as a result of the ordeal.

