REPORT FINDS MORE THAN HALF OF NURSING HOMES INSPECTED WERE NON COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARDS

A new Health Information and Quality Authority report has found more than half of 36 nursing homes inspected were non-compliant with safety standards.

HIQA found breaches in 20 residential centres which were being checked for their Covid-19 preparedness.

Non-compliance was identified in areas such as infection control, risk management and medicine services.

Staff at Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home in Co Wicklow were found not to be using PPE correctly, and Killarney Community Hospital had six bedded rooms which could not adhere to social distancing.

One Wexford centre was inspected, Cherry Grove Nursing Home in Campile where the report states that the nursing home was compliant or substantially compliant in the main testing areas.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email