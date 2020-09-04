ROSSLARE EUROPORT POSITIONING ITSELF AS IRELAND’S FIRST PORT FOR OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY

Rosslare Europort is looking to place itself as Ireland’s first port which will cater for off shore wind energy production.

The general manager Glenn Carr says no port is currently ready to take on the challenge but that Rosslare is the ideal candidate.

The port is looking for new revenue streams after being hit hard by the current travel restrictions with passenger numbers down 82 to 85%.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Mr Carr says major investment would be needed but the Europort already has a few advantages.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email