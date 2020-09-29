RULE REVIEW AFTER MICHAEL DARCY ACCEPTS JOB AT INVESTMENT MANAGERS ASSOCIATION

The rules about politicians becoming lobbyists are set to be reviewed after the resignation of Senator Michael D’Arcy.

He’s taken up a job representing investment funds just three months after being a Minister in the Department of Finance.

The body which is supposed to regulate politicians in office SIPO has confirmed it doesn’t have an enforcement powers for breaches of its rules in relation to lobbying.

A number of TDs had asked it to look into Michael D’Arcy’s move to work for an investment funds lobbying group, just months after he was Minister of State in the Department of Finance.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the cabinet has decided to review SIPO’s powers

In the Dáil Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it’s another example of one rule for politicians and one for everyone else

Michael D’Arcy has made contact with SIPO today to discuss the matter, though the Tánaiste and his party leader Leo Varadkar has said he wishes he’d done that before taking the job in the first place.

