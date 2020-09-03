SER SPORT’S PREVIEW OF THE MMI WEXFORD WOMEN’S CUP FINAL

This Sunday, all eyes will turn to Ferrycarrig Park as Forth Celtic and New Ross Town battle it out to see who will be crowned winners of the MMI Wexford Women’s Cup for 2020.

It’s a novel pairing in the final as the Premier Division winners look to complete a treble this year under Wayne Gregg while Liam Rossister’s Division 2 side will look to add to their shield success by bringing the cup back to New Ross.

It’s a campaign that like everything else has been hampered by the Covid 19 lockdown which means fans won’t be in attendance at the home of Wexford FC.

However, the game will be livestreamed on the Wexford Women’s Soccer League Facebook page with Aidan updating you on the sports bulletins on South East Radio on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the big clash, Aidan spoke to a representative from each club to see how their shaping up, hear how their year has gone so far and try to figure out which play will be the hero on the day.

First up it’s New Ross Town legend Joanne Murphy who’s moved into the coaching side of things after a successful career with the club. She told Aidan that Sunday was shaping up to be the biggest game in New Ross’s history.

Joanne Murphy Coach with New Ross Town:

Next up is Forth Celtic manager Wayne Gregg who has lead his side to unprecedented success since taking over at a low ebb 3 years ago. Wayne also spoke a little about his role with the Wexford county side as well but he says it’s great just to see football back

Wayne Gregg Forth Celtic Manager:

The game kicks off in Ferrycarrig Park at half past 3 on Sunday and best of luck to both teams.

