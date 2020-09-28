SIPO ASKED TO INVESTIGATE FORMER WEXFORD SENATOR OVER NEW POSITION

The Standards in Public Office Commission has been asked to investigate the appointment of a former Senator and Junior Minister as head of a lobby group.

Former Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy from Gorey earlier revealed he was stepping down as a Senator to take up the position of Chief Executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

Rise TD Paul Murphy has made an official complaint to SIPO over the issue and says the appointment contravenes the ban on Ministers working as or for lobbyists within 12 months of leaving their elected position.

