Six New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported In Co. Wexford

Six new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford.

341 people have now been diagnosed here since the outbreak began in March. Fifteen new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past five days.

One additional case was recorded last Thursday, with five on Saturday, three on Sunday and six yesterday.

The number of cases are increasing across the South East with a total of 741 in Tipperary, Kilkenny has 428, there’s 258 in Carlow, and 253 in Waterford since the outbreak began.

Latest figures from the HSE published on Sunday night show there were three confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital with a further three patients being treated as suspected cases.

Wexford General Hospital has eleven vacant general beds and four critical care beds.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email