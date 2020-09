A ban on the burning of smokey coal in Enniscorthy came into force yesterday.

From now on residents of the town and surrounding areas are precluded from using coal to heat their homes.

Anyone flouting the ban can be hit with fine of between €250 and €1,000.

Enniscorthy is one of thirteen towns around the country where the ban came into force on September 1st.

