South East Radio Is Nominated For Two Prestigious IMRO Radio Awards

South East Radio has been shortlisted for two prestigious national IMRO Radio Awards.

The Morning Mix, presented by Alan Corcoran, has been nominated for a seventh time in the best current affairs programme category. The award-winning show has previously scooped three national IMRO Radio Awards.

While Alan Corcoran has also been shortlisted for a seventh time in the Speech Broadcaster of the Year category. South East Radio’s Morning Mix is presented by Alan Corcoran and researched by Sarah Buttle.

IMRO will announce the winners in each category in an online awards ceremony next month.

