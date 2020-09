A Technological University for the South East would take the pressure off Wexford students who are thinking of going to third level.

That’s the view of career guidance councilor Seamus Whitney.

It comes as the CAO is reminding applicants that the deadline for Round 1 offers has now closed.

With the current concerns surrounding travelling to Dublin, the founder of Enniscorthy based Whitney Career Guidance says a college on our doorstep would make things a lot easier:

