Three Covid 19 Cases Being Treated At Wexford General Hospital – No New Cases Reported

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours. One additional case was confirmed here on Thursday.

327 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in Co. Wexford since the outbreak began in March.

The latest figures released by the HSE last night show three confirmed cases of Covid 19 are being treated at Wexford General Hospital, one patient is also being treated as a suspected case at the hospital.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe says Co. Wexford is now being closely monitored by health officials nationally.

