WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL’S COVID RESPONSE HELPLINE CONTINUES TO PROVIDE SUPPORT

Wexford County Council say the helpline set up to help the county deal with the Covid 19 crisis is still operational.

It comes as fears grow in Wexford about a localised lockdown with 15 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the county last night.

The number, 053 919 6000 was part of the Wexford Community Response Forum and assisted those who were isolating during the worst of the pandemic.

Communications manager with the council David Minogue says they are still providing help to people as the crisis continues:

