Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe has been nominated to become chairperson of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education

He is one of eighteen TD’s who are to take up similar positions on various committees in the 33rd Dail

The position carries an extra 9.500 euro as a top up to the basic TD salary of 96,189 euro

Another appointee is Kildare TD and Gorey native James Lawless who will chair the Oireachtas Justice Committee

