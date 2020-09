If there is any positive to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it is the ability to work from home.

That’s the view of Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor.

The former mayor says we must ensure that everyone has quality broadband so work can be done successfully at home.

Speaking on Morning Mix he said the practice of working from home had increased hugely in recent months and comes with added benefits for the individual and the community.

