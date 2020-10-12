12 NEW SOLAR FARMS TO BE ESTABLISHED IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Twelve new solar farms are to be established in County Wexford.

They are being funded under the Renewable Energy Support Scheme.

They are situated around the county and its the biggest number in any county in the country apart from Cork.

According to the Farmers Journal the area covered by the solar farms in Wexford amounts to 422 hectares and will produce 192 megawatts of power.

A community solar energy project at Davidstown, Enniscorthy has also been successful in getting funding under the scheme.

