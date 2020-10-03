3 WEXFORD MONUMENTS TO RECEIVE €40,000 TO HELP WITH MAINTENANCE

3 monuments in County Wexford are to receive a funding boost to help with their upkeep.

Our Lady’s Island, Barntown Castle and St Mary’s Church in Bannow have all been included in the latest round of grants under the Community Monument Fund.

The three attractions, two of whom play a key role as part of the Norman Way Heritage route, will now receive a combined €40,000 for conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion.

The move has been welcomed by Wexford Junior Minister James Browne who says the funding will ensure that heritage is protected as a community asset and made more accessible.

The breakdown of the funding is as follows:

St. Mary’s Church in Bannow will receive €18,756

Our Lady’s Island will receive €12,467

Barntown Castle will receive €8,364

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email