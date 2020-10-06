6 SENIOR GAA PLAYERS IN COUNTY WEXFORD TEST POSITIVE AS INTERCOUNTY RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

There have been 6 positive Coronavirus tests across the Wexford Senior Football and Senior Hurling panels.

Rapid test results from both squads revealed that four footballers from the north of the county and 2 hurlers have contracted Covid 19.

The players are now self isolating and it’s expected that Wexford footballers will play their National League game against Limerick this weekend with a reduced panel.

Meanwhile the Wexford under 20 hurlers have been stood down for the time being after a number of players tested positive for the Covid 19.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Morning Mix, sporting activity itself isn’t being seen as a cause of the spread but the events before and after a game that is the problem:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email