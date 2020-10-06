6 Week Lockdown From Midnight On Wednesday – Full List Of Essential Retail Outlets Explained

A six week lockdown for the entire country has been announced.

Level five restrictions will take effect across Co. Wexford from midnight on Wednesday and will last until December 1st.

All non-essential retail services are to close and people are to work at home in all but essential circumstances.

A new travel restriction means you can’t travel further than 5km away from your home.

Social bubbles are allowed where you can pair with one other household to visit vulnerable people or those living alone.

Schools, creches and construction sites will stay open. While the amount of guests at weddings will be allowed to stay at 25.

The full list of essential retail outlets includes:

Retailers with mixed retail offering which have discrete spaces for essential and non-essential retail should make arrangements for the separation of relevant areas.

Outlets selling food or beverages on a takeaway basis, or newspapers, whether on a retail or wholesale basis and whether in a non-specialised or specialised outlet.

Markets that, wholly or principally, offer food for sale.

Outlets selling products necessary for the essential upkeep and functioning of places of residence and businesses, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Pharmacies, chemists and retailers or wholesalers providing pharmaceuticals or pharmaceutical or dispensing services, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Outlets selling health, medical or orthopaedic goods in a specialised outlet, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Fuel service stations and heating fuel providers.

Outlets selling essential items for the health and welfare of animals (including animal feed and veterinary medicinal products, pet food, animal bedding and animal supplies), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Laundries and dry-cleaners.

Banks, post offices and credit unions.

Outlets selling safety supplies (including work-wear apparel, footwear and personal protective equipment), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Hardware outlets, builders’ merchants and outlets that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance or construction and development, sanitation and farm equipment, or supplies and tools essential for farming or agriculture purposes.

Outlets providing for the repair and maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles or bicycles and any related facilities (including tyre sales and repairs).

Optician and optometrist outlets. on an emergency basis only.

Outlets providing hearing test services or selling hearing aids and appliances, on an emergency basis only.

Outlets selling office products and services for businesses or for relevant people working from home, whether on a retail or wholesale basis, also on an emergency basis only.

Outlets providing electrical, information and communications technology and telephone sales, repair and maintenance services for places of residence and businesses, on an emergency basis only.

Any other retail outlet that operates an online or other remote system of ordering goods for purposes of collection at the retail outlet.

Outlets selling food or beverages whether on a retail or wholesale basis and whether in a non-specialised or specialised outlet if they sell food or beverages on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises, if staff canteens operating for the exclusive use of persons working in, or at, a particular premises, or hotels or similar accommodation services insofar as they sell food or beverages for consumption on the premises by residents of the service.

The Ferns Diocesan Youth Service FDYS will also remain open



