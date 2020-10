Over one in five family carers admit cutting back on heat or food in order to cope financially.

It’s one of the findings of a survey from Family Carers Ireland, which was conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

70 percent of carers said they found it hard to make ends meet.

Wexford woman Jane Johnstone, who cares for her two sons with autism, says lockdown brought big challenges for her family:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email