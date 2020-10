There’s been an 18-percent rise in the number of domestic violence-related calls to Gardaí so far this year, compared with 2019.

Operation Fwee-shove, which tackles the crime is being stepped up – with previous victims being contacted by members of the force.

There were 107 prosecutions connected to the operation between May 13th and May 27th this year.

Gardaí say they remain dedicated to the support of victims of domestic violence.

