The CEO of Wexford County Council has called on the people of Wexford to double down in a bid to avoid further restrictions or even full lockdown as covid figures continue to rise.

34 more confirmed cases were announced yesterday bringing the total to 575.

Yesterdays figures were the highest recorded since the pandemic began in March

Tom Enright says the current trend is worrying and appealed to people to avoid any type of social gathering

