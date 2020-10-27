COMMUNITY IN SHOCK OVER MURDER SUICIDE IN CORK

Gardai are trying to piece together the timeline of events that led to the deaths of a father and his two sons in Co Cork in an apparent murder suicide.

One line of inquiry is that a row broke out at the farm near Kanturk over land and inheritance.

It appears the older brother 26 year old Mark O’Sullivan had been shot first in a bedroom in the house and his death is being investigated as a murder.

Mark’s mother Ann fled the scene and raised the alarm.

When gardai finally gained entry to the farm, they found the body of Mark’s younger brother 23 year old Diarmuid and their father Tadhg about half kilometre away in a field.

They had also died from gunshot wounds.

Gardai are now trying to figure out which man shot Mark dead and what transpired after that.

Three legally held firearms have been recovered from the scene and are being examined along with the house and land.

The O’Sullivan family has been described as well known and well liked – with locals saying it will take some time to understand how this could have happened.

