CONCERN GROWING OVER COVID SPIKE IN NORTH WEXFORD

A static Covid 19 testing unit is to open at Ferns GAA Club this afternoon.

The move comes following serious concern at the growing number of positive cases emerging.

Particular concern surrounds a number of sporting events in North Wexford in the past week.

A teleconference took place yesterday between the HSE and officials from Wexford County Council resulting in todays action.

Council Chairman Councillor Ger Carthy is reiterating his call to everyone to take personal responsibility and follow the guidelines

