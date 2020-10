Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy has lashed out at the Government over what she say is the systemic failure in getting the coronavirus under control up to this point

We are now entering Level 5 restrictions with the reproduction rate in Wexford at 271 per 100,000 of the population with the Gorey area by far the worst

Deputy Murphy says the level of contact tracing for Covid 19 is no way near the numbers we should be testing on a daily basis

