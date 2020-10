We should comply to with current restrictions so that Christmas can be enjoyed with some sort of normality

This call has been made by the chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy

It comes the number of cases confirmed in Wexford in the past fourteen days stands at 385

This amounts to 257 per 100 thousand of the population in the county

Sixteen counites have a higher rate of virus infection than Wexford currently

Councillor Carthy said Wexford may have turned a corner with covid cases

