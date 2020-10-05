ENTIRE COUNTRY TO MOVE TO COVID LEVEL 3

The government is set to reject proposals from NPHET to move the entire country to level five restrictions.

Instead every county will be moved up to level three on the COVID roadmap.

During a three hour meeting in government buildings this afternoon Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan failed to convince a team of senior ministers that moving to level five restrictions was the right decision.

Government sources said they will be upping the monitoring and enforcement of those restrictions instead of moving to a full lockdown.

It’s a serious demarcation point between politicians and public health officials.

The government has never so roundly rejected NPHET’s advice, and will now have to outline how the rising number of cases, hospitalisations and ICU admissions will be dealt with sufficiently so the health service isn’t overwhelmed this winter.

