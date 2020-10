Gardai in Gorey are appealing to anyone with dash cam footage who may have noticed anything suspicious on the M11 southbound north of Junction 22 yesterday evening.

A car with a male driver was observed parked in the layby at approximately 5.30 and they are anxious to identify the vehicle and speak to the male driver.

Sergeant Brendan Moore is appealing to the public for help:

