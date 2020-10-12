HIGH COURT REJECTS BAILEY EXTRADITION ATTEMPT

Ian Bailey says he’s “extremely relieved” that the High Court has once again rejected an attempt by authorities in France to have him extradited.

The 63-year-old was convicted following a trial in his absence by a court in Paris last year of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Just a few days before Christmas 1996, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French filmmaker, was found dead outside her holiday home in Schull in west Cork.

Ian Bailey was arrested twice but has never been charged with her murder and insists he had nothing to do with what happened to her.

Two previous applications to have him surrendered to the French were rejected.

Last year, a court in Paris convicted him in his absence. A fresh application for his extradition was then made, but was also dismissed today.

Differences in the relevant law between Ireland and France proved yet again to be the main stumbling block for the French, and the judge relied on a previous Supreme Court ruling despite changes to the legislation last year.

Outside court afterwards, Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client was relieved, but still had to wait to see if there’s going to be an appeal

