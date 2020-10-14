IRISH WATER TO GET A START ON ARTHURSTOWN TREATMENT PLANT EARLY NEXT YEAR

Irish Water say they’re hopeful of awarding the construction contract of a new wastewater treatment plant in County Wexford early next year.

The facility in Arthurstown, along with pumping stations in Duncannon and Ballyhack, received planning permission to eliminate the discharge of raw sewage but were forced to postpone construction due to funding issues.

The plant is set to provide relief for up to 4 thousand people in the south of the county.

Michael Tinsley, the Wastewater Portfolio manager with Irish Water says the plans are for the premises to be finished in around two years time:

