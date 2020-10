Fashion chain Pamela Scott is to close half of its stores with the loss of 104 jobs in a bid to secure the company’s future.

This will include its shop in Gorey along with eleven others around the country.

However its shop on Wexford’s North Main Street is to remain open.

It’s believed up to 5 jobs will be lost as a result of the Gorey closure.

Gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be unaffected by the closures regardless of where the vouchers were purchased.

