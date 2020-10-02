JOINT SOUTH EAST APPEAL ON COVID EMERGENCY

The HSE has joined with Wexford County Council and Wexford Gárdai to re-iterate basic messages on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking as one in an appeal this weekend, they say that case numbers are clearly rising across the country and that everyone in Co. Wexford needs to remain vigilant to ensure that progress made in the latter half of this year isn’t eroded.

According to the HSE, the Gárdai and the local authority, positive action and changes to behaviour remain essential to ensuring that hospital and community healthcare are able to meet the demands and that Co. Wexford stays at Level 2 of the public restrictions in place in Ireland.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email