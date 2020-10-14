KENT DISAPPOINTED AFTER NUMBER OF CASES LINKED TO GAA CELEBRATIONS

The fallout from Wexford GAA activity on the weekend before last is a cause of increasing concern.

A number of associates of the teams involved in the both the senior and intermediate football finals have now tested positive or are a suspected case of the virus.

Contact tracing is being stepped up across the county after a number of celebrations took place after the games.

Wexford chairman Derek Kent says its disappointing to hear what has transpired:

Dr Mick Molloy from Wexford General Hospital says its what happens when the games are over the main cause for concern:

