LEVEL 3 RESTRICTIONS WILL HAVE A DETRIMENTAL IMPACT ON THE HOSPITALTY SECTOR – BILL KELLY

Level three Covid 19 restrictions in the South East will have a detrimental impact on the hospitality sector and will cause the permanent closure of some businesses.

Dining is only allowed outside for a maximum of 15 people, otherwise for hotel residents only.

This combined with people staying within their own county has put the sector in a very difficult position.

That’s the warning from Hotelier Bill Kelly proprietor of Kelly’s Hotel Rosslare.

He is urging the Government to put a package of financial measures in place in next weeks budget, or the consequences will be serious

Enniscorthy Junior Minister of State James Brown says he understands the plight of Hoteliers and he believes the Government are also aware and will respond in next weeks budget.

