MAN APPEARS IN COURT IN RELATION TO CIGARETTES SEIZURE IN ENNISCORTHY

A man with an address in Enniscorthy has faced a number of charges when he appeared before Gorey District Court today.

The man from Drumgoold has been charged with handling stolen property, driving a stolen car and related motoring offences.

He was stopped by officers on the Milehouse Road in Enniscorthy yesterday evening.

A search of his car revealed a large quantity of cigarettes which Gardai believe are part of a major haul allegedly stolen from a supermarket in Co. Clare along with €19,000 in cash on the 26th of September.

The man was detained at Wexford Garda Station overnight.

In a follow up search this afternoon, a further large quantity of cigarettes was discovered in the Drumgoold area which Gardai believe is related to yesterday’s seizure.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email