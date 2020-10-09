MORE COVID CASES IN WEXFORD THIS MONTH THAN MAY, JUNE AND JULY COMBINED

A former Junior Minister from County Wexford has called the recent rise of cases in the county concerning.

There were 23 new cases confirmed in the county in last night’s figures while Department of Health data shows that 59 cases have been confirmed since the start of October.

By comparison, there were only 39 cases recorded in Wexford in May June and July combined.

As of 8pm last night there were 3 confirmed cases of #COVID19Ireland hospitalised at Wexford General Hospital.

6 suspected cases were awaiting test results.

There was 1 suspected case in ICU where 2 critical care beds were vacant.

The number of general beds available has also risen to 5.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe has the latest figures provided by the Department of Health for the Electoral Areas around the country and breaks down the worst affected areas in County Wexford:

