The Justice Minister says new fines for people who breach Covid 19 rules will be law in a matter of days.

People will be fined 1,000 euro for throwing a party which will rise to 2,500 euro and six months in jail for further offences.

People will also be fined for not wearing a mask or breaching the 5km distance but the amount hasn’t been decided.

Minister Helen McEntee says gardai will have the power to enforce the laws very soon

