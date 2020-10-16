NEW GOREY SECONDARY SCHOOL ANNOUNCED WITH WORK STARTING NEXT YEAR

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has sanctioned a new secondary school for Gorey to stand alongside the Gorey Community School and Creagh College.

Local Fianna Fail Seanad member Malcolm Byrne told South East Radio that it’s hoped progress can be made on the school next year.

The process to source a patron for the site will get underway with a deadline of 31st October 2020.

A site still has to be identified and parental survey will also take place.

Senator Byrne says it’s finally a positive news story in a bad week for the county:

