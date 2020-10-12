NEW ROSS RESIDENTS FEARFUL AS ANTI SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR ON THE INCREASE

Residents in the Irishtown area of New Ross are close to breaking point at the escalating level of antisocial behaviour on Sunday evenings.

For a number of years now the residents have had to endure people, particularly young people coming in to the area from other parts of the country and causing upset to local people.

The problem has got even worse in recent months because of lack of adherence to Covid 19 restrictions and regulations.

Residents are fearful that the virus will be spread in the wider community

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan says the residents can’t take much more and he has praised the efforts of the local gardai in trying to deal with the issue

