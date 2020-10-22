POST OFFICES CAN’T BE ALLOWED TO CLOSE DURING THIS CRUCIAL TIME – MYTHEN

We can’t afford to lose post offices during this crucial time with the whole country under lockdown.

That’s the view of Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen who says more resources should be made available to them to stop these vital services from closing down.

A recent report by Grant Thornton found that next year the network will lose 17 million euro which is equivalent to 19 thousand euro per post office per year.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, The Enniscorthy Deputy says 52 offices in Wexford are under threat of shutting up shop and that can’t be allowed to happen:

