There is a growing interest in rural and coastal properties in County Wexford

That’s according to property website Myhome.ie

During the month of September searches for properties under €300,000 in Wexford increased eight fold.

Areas of the county that saw the biggest increase in property searches on their website include Rosslare, Ballymoney and Enniscorthy.

According to Myhome.ie there is a growing trend towards cheaper homes in rural areas in all parts of the country since the pandemic began.

