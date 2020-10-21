ROLE OF POST OFFICES VITAL -MYTHEN

Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen has spoken in the Dáil in support of rural post offices, highlighting their potential to expand and support local communities.

He told the debate that over the last 6 months of Covid-19, rural post offices have through cards, parcels and letters, and by simply having a chat with staff and neighbours, kept many otherwise isolated country people going.

He said there are 52 Post offices in County Wexford, to service just under 150,000 people. 75% of this population are living in what are deemed ‘rural’ districts or areas.

Besides being an antidote to loneliness the rural post office is also an antidote to digital isolation Johnny Mythen concluded

