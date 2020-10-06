ROSSLARE EUROPORT LOOKING TO PROVIDE NEW DIRECT SERVICE TO CONTINENTAL EUROPE

MINISTERIAL VISIT TO ROSSLARE EUROPORT

Management at Rosslare Europort are reported to be in discussion with ferry operators with a view to providing a direct ferry service from Rosslare to Continental Europe.

A report in todays Irish Times quotes port General Manager Glen Carr who says hauliers want a guaranteed week long service to Mainland Europe instead of the three day week service which exists at the moment.

However a leading Brexit adviser says Ferry operators may not make a decision on extra sailings until the week and months after Brexit comes in to effect.

