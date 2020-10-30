ROSSLARE NOT READY FOR BREXIT – MURPHY

The government doesn’t appear to understand that all direct ferry capacity form Rosslare is roll on roll off services

That’s according to Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy

The Wexford deputy says this service will not near suffice the demands of our exporters when Brexit happens in January

A leading researcher says Rosslare Europort is strategically placed to capitalise on Brexit.

Kieron O Driscoll is Policy and Research Officer with European Movement in Ireland and says more direct services from Rosslare to the continent makes sense

