SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 24TH OCTOBER

On the Saturday Sports Hour, we spoke to Wexford manager Shane Roche after his side’s loss to Wicklow in the Allianz Football League.

It means another year in Division 4 for the lads as Wicklow pipped the hosts 0-13 to 0-10 at Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Our commentary team of Liam Spratt, Gerry Forde and Seamie Fitzhenry gave us their thoughts on the stunted league campaign.

We also heard from the Wexford Junior Camogie manager Alan Brennan and captain Ciara Donohoe after the news that they won’t play in an All Ireland championship this year.

And Jack Doherty of WexfordFC joined the show to look back on another disappointing year for the club in the First Division.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm with Aidan Delaney.

Shane Roche Post Wicklow:

Post Match Analysis

Alan Brennan:

Ciara Donohoe:

Jack Doherty:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email