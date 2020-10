A major shop local “For Wex Sake” campaign got under way today Tuesday on South East Radio in the run up to Christmas.

South East Radio General Manager Liam Dwyer launched the initiative on Morning Mix

He told listeners that we all have a part to play through our consumer choices and said the “For Wex Sake” shop local campaign is aimed at supporting local businesses and livelihoods in these difficult times

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email