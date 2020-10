Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has welcomed news that a tender process for a second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford has been launched.

Minister Browne made the comments in light of written confirmation from the HSE that the second cath lab went to tender.

He said this is a positive step for people in Wexford and the South-east in looking after their heart health

